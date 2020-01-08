Nadler Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,769 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 594.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VONG stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.49. 1,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.59. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $183.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.