Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, reaching $420.77. 1,003,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.66 and a 200-day moving average of $341.50. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $144.01 and a twelve month high of $422.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of -689.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $325.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC set a $350.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.81.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Resistance Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit