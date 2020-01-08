Nadler Financial Group Inc. Sells 40 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 0.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 178.6% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP stock traded up $6.27 on Wednesday, reaching $420.77. 1,003,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $371.66 and a 200-day moving average of $341.50. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $144.01 and a twelve month high of $422.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of -689.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Capital set a $325.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC set a $350.00 target price on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.81.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

