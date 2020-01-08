National Express Group (LON:NEX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $461.60

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $461.60 and traded as low as $460.80. National Express Group shares last traded at $461.80, with a volume of 278,297 shares trading hands.

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 467 ($6.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 463.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 434.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

In related news, insider John Armitt acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

About National Express Group (LON:NEX)

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

