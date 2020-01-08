Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.61

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.61 and traded as high as $9.81. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 2,837 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $218.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 10,328.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

