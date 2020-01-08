NavCoin Market Capitalization Hits $5.73 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. NavCoin has a total market cap of $5.73 million and $129,534.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00001072 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Binance. In the last week, NavCoin has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NavCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003788 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008983 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00055410 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,078,841 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, cfinex, Poloniex, Binance and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NavCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NavCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.