Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.82 and last traded at $7.93, 500,886 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 242,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $136.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.47.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.15). The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 34.93% and a negative return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.13%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA)

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

