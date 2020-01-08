NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,005. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.98. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $117.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.40 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $163,009.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,332.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $655,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.