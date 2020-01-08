Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price

News coverage about Anglo American (LON:AAL) has trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the mining company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Anglo American’s analysis:

Get Anglo American alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,153.75 ($28.33).

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,153 ($28.32). The stock had a trading volume of 3,999,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,112.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,005.37.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last three months, insiders bought 1,099 shares of company stock worth $2,396,268.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.