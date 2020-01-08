Neo (NEO) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $668.49 million and $475.72 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $9.48 or 0.00118389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Cobinhood, DragonEX and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00179831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.01423372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Koinex, Bitbns, Allcoin, OKEx, Coinnest, CoinBene, CoinEgg, Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Bitinka, Bibox, Kucoin, Bittrex, TDAX, BitMart, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Coinrail, DragonEX, ZB.COM, COSS, LBank, Tidebit, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Liquid, Exrates, Ovis, BigONE, Upbit, OTCBTC, BitForex, Huobi and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

