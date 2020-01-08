Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys New Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,507 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,104,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,351,620. The company has a market cap of $98.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.60. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

