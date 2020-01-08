Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 16,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total transaction of $51,721.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,967.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $9,925,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,651,662 shares of company stock worth $311,572,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

Shares of FB traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.22. 10,290,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,575,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.54 and a twelve month high of $214.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.56.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.