Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $13.42 Million Stock Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. BP accounts for approximately 1.3% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,695,526 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $446,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,653 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,354,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,840,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.83. 8,565,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,849,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $45.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Grupo Santander raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

