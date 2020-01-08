Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $4.80 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price target on AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,621,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,926,166. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

