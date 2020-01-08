Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after buying an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after purchasing an additional 573,923 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,437,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after purchasing an additional 550,956 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 438,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 132,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.31. 75,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,599. The stock has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $169.35 and a twelve month high of $245.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

