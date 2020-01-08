Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,444,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,370,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,427,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,383,000 after acquiring an additional 461,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,111,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,871,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.61. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $316.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.34.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

