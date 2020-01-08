Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JEC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

