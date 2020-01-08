Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 4,092 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,772,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,085,916,000 after buying an additional 378,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Corning by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,025,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,700,000 after buying an additional 3,614,848 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 6,470.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,390,000 after buying an additional 5,760,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,513,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,208,000 after buying an additional 126,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,335,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after buying an additional 1,448,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus set a $42.00 price target on Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cross Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Lewis A. Steverson sold 63,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,913,472.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,160.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,721,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.