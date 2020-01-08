Newscrypto Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One Newscrypto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $146,357.00 worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newscrypto Token Profile

Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,991,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,349,383 tokens. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

Newscrypto Token Trading

Newscrypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

