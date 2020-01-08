Newton Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.34 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Newton has a total market cap of $23.31 million and $3.34 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00180620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.01405310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118144 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

