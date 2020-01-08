NewYork Exchange Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.11 Million (NYE)

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. NewYork Exchange has a total market cap of $11.43 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00043675 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYork Exchange alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00081549 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Profile

NewYork Exchange (NYE) is a coin. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 368,520,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,968 coins. The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301 . NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYork Exchange is www.nyecoin.io

Buying and Selling NewYork Exchange

NewYork Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYork Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYork Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYork Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYork Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYork Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.