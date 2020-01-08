NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Raised to GBX 6,140

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXT. Societe Generale cut shares of NEXT to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 6,301 ($82.89) to GBX 6,588 ($86.66) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,835 ($89.91) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,686.44 ($87.96).

Shares of LON NXT traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,904 ($90.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,950.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,230.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,455 ($58.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In related news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.89), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,293,409.63).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

