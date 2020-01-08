Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

NEXT has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nextdecade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.58.

NASDAQ NEXT opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of -0.20. Nextdecade has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter worth $506,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nextdecade during the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

