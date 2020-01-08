Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Nissan Motor Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:NSANY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 131179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NSANY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nissan Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.18 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor Co Ltd will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

