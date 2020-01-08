No BS Crypto (NOBS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $191,866.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. In the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. No BS Crypto has a market cap of $39,830.00 and $191,866.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.01447245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto was first traded on May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com . No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BitForex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

