Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.56.

NBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,235,076.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Energy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $28.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

