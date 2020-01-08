NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Tops $0.0036

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $557,687.00 and approximately $27,986.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.29 or 0.06010791 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00027042 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034923 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001225 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,322,913 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

