Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Buy”

New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.85.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 16,130,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,968,988. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

