Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded by New Street Research to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

New Street Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.85.

Shares of NOK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.02. 16,130,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,968,988. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 19,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 102,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 51,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 10.6% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 13.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit