Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 54 ($0.71).

Shares of LON NSF traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21.50 ($0.28). 2,775,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,395. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. Non-Standard Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.80 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.04.

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Jono Gillespie acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,677.98). Also, insider Charles Henry Gregson acquired 37,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £8,644.55 ($11,371.42).

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

