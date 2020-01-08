Non-Standard Finance’s (NSF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Non-Standard Finance from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 47 ($0.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 54 ($0.71).
Shares of LON NSF traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 21.50 ($0.28). 2,775,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,395. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. Non-Standard Finance has a 52-week low of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.80 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 33.04.
Non-Standard Finance Company Profile
Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.
