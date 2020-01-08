Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Insider Erik B. Nordstrom Sells 77,609 Shares

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at $116,759,181.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 2,783,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $24,510,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Nordstrom by 50.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 693,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 7.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,040,000 after purchasing an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after purchasing an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

