Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Boosted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,507. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $156.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.96. The company has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

