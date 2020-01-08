Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.09

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.09 and traded as high as $27.13. Northland Power shares last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 287,981 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on NPI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.09.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$378.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.9500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

