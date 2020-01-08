NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get NOW alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of NOW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NOW presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of DNOW traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. NOW has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.93.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.07 million. NOW had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NOW will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 625.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 141,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at $536,000.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.