Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 21,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 61.10% and a negative return on equity of 293.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 12,109 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $389,788.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,188.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 15,172 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $524,951.20. Insiders have sold a total of 490,391 shares of company stock worth $16,671,854 in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 14,486,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,265,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,956,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,155,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $99,453,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,020,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,031,000 after purchasing an additional 68,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 27,099.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,160,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after buying an additional 1,165,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

