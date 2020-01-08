NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $242.04

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.04 and last traded at $240.38, with a volume of 5701965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NVIDIA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.74.

The firm has a market cap of $147.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

