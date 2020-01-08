NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $6.24

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.24. NY MTG TR INC/SH shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 48,669,906 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NYMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.17.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. On average, analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

