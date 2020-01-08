Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.64

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.64. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 4,825,144 shares trading hands.

OCGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target for the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41. The company has a market cap of $9.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri bought 406,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $138,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,420. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang bought 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,071.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,200,000 shares of company stock valued at $429,070. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

