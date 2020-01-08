Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of ODP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. 143,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,719,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Office Depot has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,814,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,492 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 79.7% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,316,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after buying an additional 9,897,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,719,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 132,055 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,434,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after buying an additional 443,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Office Depot by 176.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,465,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 3,489,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

