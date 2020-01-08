OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.26

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.26 and traded as high as $44.12. OGE Energy shares last traded at $44.02, with a volume of 25,409 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $43.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $755.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.22 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 19.94%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 67.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

