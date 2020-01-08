Omnitude Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 35.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Omnitude token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 87.6% lower against the US dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $132,771.00 and approximately $372,364.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omnitude alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00181683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.01440886 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00026639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118529 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.