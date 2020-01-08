ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ONEOK by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $76.79. 150,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,107. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.36.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

