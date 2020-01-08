ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.06

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.06 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 2035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.74.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 61.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

ONEX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit