ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.06

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.06 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 2035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.74.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter. ONEX had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 61.68%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

ONEX Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

