OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 822,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 410,039 shares.The stock last traded at $1.32 and had previously closed at $1.23.

OPGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OpGen Inc will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

