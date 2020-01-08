Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.84

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.84 and traded as low as $10.77. Optibase shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Optibase from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Optibase alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.83.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Optibase had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optibase stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Optibase worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Optibase Company Profile (NASDAQ:OBAS)

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Optibase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optibase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.