Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.52

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 47176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORAN. ValuEngine raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research raised shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

