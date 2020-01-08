OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04, approximately 1,545,309 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,294,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

OGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 target price on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $340.47 million and a PE ratio of 36.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $45,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $56,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram in the third quarter worth $62,000. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit