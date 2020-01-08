Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

OTIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Otonomy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Otonomy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of Otonomy stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,507. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,516.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 125,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

