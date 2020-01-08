Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Trading Down 14.9%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)’s share price dropped 14.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.63, approximately 70,792 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,772,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

ROYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

