Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on PD. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a positive rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pagerduty has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.93.

PD opened at $24.72 on Friday. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.12 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pagerduty will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 52,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,268,176.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,740,502 shares in the company, valued at $90,033,883.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven Chung sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $1,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,936 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,611,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,436,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 1,056.3% in the third quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 92,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

