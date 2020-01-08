Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Down 1.8%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)’s share price was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $11.98, approximately 8,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

About Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Painted Pony Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Painted Pony Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.