Parachute 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,056.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Parachute token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Parachute has a total market cap of $114,495.00 and approximately $1,056.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 128.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000043 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,771,919 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

